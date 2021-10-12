Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.05. 367,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

