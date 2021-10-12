Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $102,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

