Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.