Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,285,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,664. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

