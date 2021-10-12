Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,340 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EBND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,590. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.