Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

