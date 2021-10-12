Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Empire (TSE:EMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile
