Emso Asset Management Ltd Invests $16.14 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Emso Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,139,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 28.1% of Emso Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. 403,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,928,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

