ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 822.7% in September

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 822.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 20,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

