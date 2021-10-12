Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.