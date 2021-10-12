Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,885 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

AMD stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

