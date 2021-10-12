Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $682.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.32.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.