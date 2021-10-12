Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 63,610 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,610 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 17.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.