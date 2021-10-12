Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,133. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

