Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.
Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,133. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.