Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.