Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2,032.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

