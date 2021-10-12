Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 30,400 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.18% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.