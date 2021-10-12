Ergoteles LLC Invests $63,000 in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -357.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

