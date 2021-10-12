Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -357.64, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

