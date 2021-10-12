Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRPA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

