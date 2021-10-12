Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $14,820,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $249.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

