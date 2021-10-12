Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.87.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.