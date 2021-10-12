ESBC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,836.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $49,836.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,756,495 coins and its circulating supply is 30,477,161 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.