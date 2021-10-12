Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

