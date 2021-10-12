Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

