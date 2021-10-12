Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.72 and a one year high of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

