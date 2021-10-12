Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

