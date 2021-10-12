Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 429,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

