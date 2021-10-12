Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.29. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 56,742 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

