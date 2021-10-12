ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $846,798.75 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $846,798.75 and $19,355.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004626 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

