Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce sales of $362.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.40 million and the lowest is $345.04 million. Exelixis reported sales of $231.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 142,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exelixis by 93.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

