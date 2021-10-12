Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

EXPGY opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

