Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

