Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $8.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

FATE opened at $56.55 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.