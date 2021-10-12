Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 5208645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

