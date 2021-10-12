FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

FNHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,031. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 71.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

