First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

FBNC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.