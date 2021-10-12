First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

