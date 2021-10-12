First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 11,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

