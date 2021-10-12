First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.