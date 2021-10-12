First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Position Trimmed by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,246 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,940. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.