First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $61.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

