First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 4,533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period.

NYSE FEO opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

