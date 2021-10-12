First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,295,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

