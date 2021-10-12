First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 732.7% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 300.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSE FPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,553. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

