First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

