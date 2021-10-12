Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

