Fmr LLC Acquires 4,533,548 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.22% of Relay Therapeutics worth $379,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

