Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.36% of Tenable worth $368,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.35 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

