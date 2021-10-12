Fmr LLC Has $355.16 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $355,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

